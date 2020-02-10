|
Rose Marie "Rosie" Stefan, 80 of Friendsville, MD, formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at her home. Born July 19, 1939, in Crabtree, PA, she was the daughter of the late Gustino and Filomenia Baca. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Edward Stefan, Sr.; four brothers, Leonard, Phillip, Lou and Mario Baca; three sisters, Dora Francum, Lana Helen Hendricks and Ida Zakroazynski. Rose was a member of the Sons of Italy and Yaya Sisterhood of Western Maryland. She worked as a manager in restaurants. Most importantly Rose loved spending time with her family. She is survived by three sons, Raymond Edward Stefan, Orrtanna, PA; Michael Raymond (Vivian) Stefan, Friendsville; Edward John Stefan, Oakland, MD; a grandson, Robert (Melissa) Trenum; seven great-grandchildren, Andrea and John Murphy, Ethan, Kaeden, Austin, Jaxson and Brendun. At Rose's request she will be cremated, a family service is planned for a later date. Newman Funeral Homes, P.A., 943 Second Ave., Friendsville, MD, 21531 is in charge of her arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Garrett County Animal Shelter or to Hospice of Garrett County. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 10, 2020