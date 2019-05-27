Home

Rose Marie Strauch-Kegan

Rose Marie Strauch-Kegan Notice
On May 25, 2019, Rose Marie Strauch-Kegan, (nee Frazier), beloved wife of the late Joseph Strauch, devoted mother of Kathy Crabtree (Larry), Bennett Kegan (The late Ann Kegan) and Patrick Kegan (Barbara). Dear sister-in-law of Karen (Kitty) Frazier. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26)on Wednesday 2-4 & 6-8PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 10AM at OakCrest Community Chapel, 8800 Walther Blvd, Parkville,Md. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 27 to May 28, 2019
