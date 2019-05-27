|
On May 25, 2019, Rose Marie Strauch-Kegan, (nee Frazier), beloved wife of the late Joseph Strauch, devoted mother of Kathy Crabtree (Larry), Bennett Kegan (The late Ann Kegan) and Patrick Kegan (Barbara). Dear sister-in-law of Karen (Kitty) Frazier. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26)on Wednesday 2-4 & 6-8PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 10AM at OakCrest Community Chapel, 8800 Walther Blvd, Parkville,Md. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
