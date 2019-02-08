|
On February 7, 2019, Rose Mary Brady (nee Maggio); beloved wife of the late John Francis Brady, Sr. Dear stepmother of Michael J. Brady and his wife Linda, and the late John F. "Jack" Brady, Jr. and his surviving wife Robin. Loving grandmother of John F. Brady, III, Catie Smith and Matthew Brady. Beloved sister of Rocco Maggio. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Brady is predeceased by her parents Theodore P. Maggio and Angelina Cicero Maggio, five brothers and two sisters. The family will receive friends at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Wednesday, from 3-5PM and 7-9PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church on Thursday at 10AM. Interment, Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate memorial contributions to the 225 N. Michigan Ave. 17th Fl. Chicago, IL 60601
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019