Rose Morris

On September 4, 2020, Rose Helen Morris (Comes) passed away. She had many family and friends that have gone before her, and that she will leave behind. She was the beloved wife of the late James Ramsey Horn; devoted mother of five children including Helen Hatchett, Phyllis Bruneau, and David, Edward, and Gordon Horn; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and six step-grandchildren; devoted wife of her second husband, the late Stephen A. Morris, Sr.; loving stepmother of Jeanne Kilroy, and the late Stephen Alan Morris, Jr.; and dear sister of John T. Comes and Robert E. Comes. In addition to her family, Rose had lifelong friends of over 60 years who together shared in each other's lives and the lives of their children.



A native of Baltimore, she was deeply rooted in the community for many years. She attended St. Joseph School for the lower grades and Towson Catholic High School. She completed her college degree at the Maryland Institute College of Art where she majored in Interior Design. She was also a devout Catholic attending St. Joseph's Church much of her life and volunteered her time with Sodality and the famous St. Joseph Festivals.



After marrying Jim on October 4, 1953, the couple relocated to Rochester, NY where their five children were born and the family lived until 1968 when, following Jim's untimely death, she and the children returned to Maryland.



Rose and Steve were married on May 25, 1991, honeymooned in Hawaii and had a very busy social life. They were members of local Square Dancing Clubs, danced weekly, swam several times a week, gardened, cruised and traveled.



Rose enjoyed spending time with her family, attending holiday and birthday gatherings, often hosting Easter dinner. She had a voracious sweet tooth and frequently passed on the potatoes to save room for more dessert!



Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 2:00pm-4:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, at 10:00am, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 8420 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21236. Interment services will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Donations may be made in Rose's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be left for the family at:



