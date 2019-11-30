Home

Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane
Rose Nusinov Notice
Rose G. Nusinov (nee Eisenberg), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on November 28, 2019, at the age of 97. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Nathan Nusinov, siblings, Sarah, Frieda, Label, and Annie, and her parents Morris and Esther Eisenberg. Rose is survived by her children, Michael (Cookie) Nusinov, Donald (Michelle) Nusinov, and Arlette Nusinov, grandchildren, Charlie (Teri) Nusinov, Jeff (Vered) Nusinov, Sydney (Carmen) Nusinov, and Alan Nusinov (Marina Vukovic), as well as 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane on Sunday, December 1, at 9:30 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 1007 Berrymans Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 30, 2019
