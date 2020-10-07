On October 3, 2020, Rose Padussis passed away at her home. Loving mother to Lanelle Padussis; mother-in-law to Patricia Padussis; grandmother to John C. (Demetria P.) Padussis, Dr. James C. (Dr. Nicole De Rosa) Padussis, and Louis G (Sandra M.) Fisher; and great grandmother to Lucia Padussis, Constantine Padussis, John Fisher, Isabella Fisher, and Luke Fisher. Visitation on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. Service on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10am at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2747 Riva Road in Annapolis. Service online stream at http://www.youtube.com/c/SaintsConstantineandHelenGreekOrthodoxChurch
Interment to follow to the Greek Orthodox Cemetery in Baltimore. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, the Maryland chapter of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, or to Camp Puh'Tok.
Coronavirus restrictions and online condolences may be seen on www.barrancofuneralhome.com