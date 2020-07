Rose, a long-time resident of Canton, passed away in Venice, FL, at 101 years of age. She and her late husband of 67 years, John, operated a roofing company and rental real estate business for many years. She is survived by her daughter Ginny Deardorff, her son John S. Reisinger, grandsons Philip J. Deardorff and Christopher Reisinger, granddaughters Julie Deardorff and Kim Edwards and great-granddaughter Kadyn Edwards. There will be no public service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store