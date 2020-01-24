|
|
On Thursday, January 23, 2020, Rose Strzelczyk (nee Forte) of Baltimore Maryland, peacefully joined her beloved late husband Frank Strzelczyk. At 103 years old, she is survived by her loving son Frank Strzelczyk and his wife Carolyn; and her loving daughter Frances Wilhide and her husband Calvin. She is survived by her cherished sister Teresa Land. Also survived by her 6 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Friends and family may visit Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc, 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 1 PM to 3 PM, with a Funeral Service starting at 3 PM. An entombment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020