On May 20, 2019, Rose Mary Tassi (nee Fioravante), beloved wife of the late Otto J. Tassi; loving mother of Ronald M. Tassi and Linda Sinclair and her husband Richardson; dear sister of Raymond Fioravante, Mary Carson and the late Edward Fioravante. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Friends may call at the Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Saturday June 1 from 10-11:30 AM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Dominic Church Saturday June 1 at 12:30 PM. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 25 to May 30, 2019