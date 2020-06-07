On June 3, 2020, Rose V. Esposito (nee Mogavero); beloved wife of the late Romeo Esposito; devoted mother of Joseph Esposito (Connie), Diane Broccolino (Livio) and Paul Esposito (Eileen). Proud nonna to 4 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren. Also survived by 2 sisters, 3 brothers and many nieces and nephews.
Due to current covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private.
The family invites you to share a memory or leave a message at www.RuckFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.