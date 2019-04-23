Home

Rose White
On April 20, 2019, Rose Buchanan White; beloved wife of the late Charles Jackson White, Sr.; devoted mother of Charline L. Henson, Charles J. White, and John Lee White and his wife Jamie; loving grandmother of Hannah Henson, Jack, Andrew, Abigail, Nevaeh, and Madison White; dear sister of Paul O. Buchanan and his wife Judy; Rose is preceded in death by her parents Pearl O. and Melba Buchanan.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, 610 W. MacPhail Road, on Tuesday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 am. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
