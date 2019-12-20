|
On December 13, 2019; Rose White of Parkville, MD; beloved sister of Ovella White, Hope Billion, Alma Bradley and Edna O'Sullivan; survived by many loving nieces and nephews; preceded in death by four loving brothers and one cherished sister. Rose has a master's in education and taught at Villa Cresta Elementary School for 41 years and loved every day. Per Rose's request there will be no viewing or services. Memorial tributes can be made at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 20, 2019