On Friday, November 20, 2020, Rose Marie Wieland, loving wife to the late George Wieland, beloved mother to Joseph Wieland (Mindy), Angie Bois (Mark), sister to Frank Kohli, Michael Kohli, Robin Shephard, Patti Bird, devoted grandmother to 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by a grandson, Anthony Thomas. Services and interment are private. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Chesapeake, 8325 Ventnor Road, Pasadena, MD 21122. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com