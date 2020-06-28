Rose Winkler
On June 25, 2020 Rose Catherine Winkler (nee Trageser) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late William P. Winkler; devoted mother of William Winkler and his wife Linda, Louis Winkler and his wife Donna, Gary Winkler and his wife Mary, Robert Winkler and his wife Denise, and the late John P. Winkler and his wife Ann; cherished grandmother of Stacy Winkler, Shelly Shirk, Bryan Winkler, Kathy Rosen, Steve Winkler, Amanda Simmons, Melissa Rider, and Fontayne Winkler; loving great-grandmother of Corey and Miyah Shirk, and Allbrie Winkler; beloved daughter of the late Catherine and Albert Trageser; dear sister of the late John Trageser, William Trageser, and Marlene Trageser Dunnigan.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Tuesday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Due to COVID limitations Funeral Services will be private. Interment at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
JUN
30
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
