Rose Yamaka
Columbia pioneer, Akiko Rose Sase Yamaka, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 at her residence in Keizer, Oregon. She was 92 years old. Rose was born in Brawley, California. In 1953 she married Wesley Yamaka, who preceded her in death in 2015. Rose, Wes, and their two sons moved to Columbia, Maryland in 1967, where she worked for The Columbia Interfaith Center and the Columbia Medical Plan. In 1997, the couple retired to Keizer, Oregon. Rose will be remembered by family and friends as being a kind, loving, sweet-natured person who truly cared about people. Rose is survived by her two sons, Matthew (Jo Anne) Yamaka, of Columbia, Maryland and Dave (Julie) Yamaka of Keizer, Oregon, three grandchildren, Sara (Xavier), Stephanie (Michael), and Kevin (Leslie), and four great-grandchildren, Ona Akiko, Nora, Oscar, and Emerson Rose. Rose will be laid to rest in Los Angeles, California.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 16, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

