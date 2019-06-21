Home

Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Community
915 Liberty Road
Eldersburg, MD
Roseanne J. FOOHEY


Roseanne J. FOOHEY
Roseanne J. Foohey (nee Kohler) of Sykesville, beloved wife of the late William L. Foohey, Jr.; devoted mother of Coleen Foohey Lambdin (David), Mark Foohey (Valerie) and Brad Foohey (Jamie), loving sister of Sally English and the late George Kohler and dear grandmother to Jessica, Matthew, Will, Sophia and Logan.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral liturgy will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, MD. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Community, Eldersburg or to the Johns Hopkins Cancer Center.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019
