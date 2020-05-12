On May 10th, 2020; Roselin "Rose" Beall (nee Parsons), of Parkville; loving wife of the late Ronnie Beall; devoted mother of Billy Beall and wife Kelley, Paul Beall and Amy Ryan; cherished mom-mom of Kathryn Lee and husband Dan, Julie, Joey, Ashley, Nick, Noah, Gwyn, Bohdi, Zach Jr., Zoey and the late Grandson Zach Sr.; Also survived by many loving family and friends.



Family and friends will honor and celebrate Rose's life on her beloved porch, at her home. 3208 Acton Road, Parkville, MD 21234, on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 from 10-1PM. A prayer service will be held at 1PM. Interment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD, 21201.



