Roselin Beall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roselin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 10th, 2020; Roselin "Rose" Beall (nee Parsons), of Parkville; loving wife of the late Ronnie Beall; devoted mother of Billy Beall and wife Kelley, Paul Beall and Amy Ryan; cherished mom-mom of Kathryn Lee and husband Dan, Julie, Joey, Ashley, Nick, Noah, Gwyn, Bohdi, Zach Jr., Zoey and the late Grandson Zach Sr.; Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Rose's life on her beloved porch, at her home. 3208 Acton Road, Parkville, MD 21234, on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 from 10-1PM. A prayer service will be held at 1PM. Interment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD, 21201.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Prayer Service
01:00 PM
Rose's Home
Send Flowers
MAY
13
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Rose's Home
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved