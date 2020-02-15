Home

Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
Rosemarie Denver Notice
On February 12, 2020, Rosemarie Denver, beloved wife of the late Eugene Denver; devoted mother of Vickie Denver, Sandy Jager and her husband Timothy, Dana Denver, and Stephen Denver; dear grandmother of Michelle (Aaric), Matthew (Danielle), Jason, Kristin (Steve), Kelly, and TJ (Gabbi). Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) on Sunday from 4 to 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, 10 AM at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Interment Moreland Memorial Park.

www.ruckfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 15, 2020
