Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St Ignatius Church
Hickory, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Moser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie Moser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemarie Moser Notice
Age 88, passed on November 2, 2019 at Bel Air Health and Rehab.

She was the loving wife of Charles N. Moser who preceded her in death.

Survived by her sister, Gretta Clarke; Brother, Joseph Ruppel.

Children: Robert and Sharon Moser, Cindy and Chipper Ashe, Sue and Rick Rutkowski, David and Diane Moser, Jim and Lynn Moser.

11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a Brother, Edward Ruppel; Son, Charles J. Moser; and grandson James Cook Jr.

Memorial Service will be at St Ignatius Church, Hickory, on November 16, 2019 at 11:00am

Donations in lieu of flowers to St Ignatius-Christ Life

533 E. Jarrettsville Rd, Forest Hill, MD 21050
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemarie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -