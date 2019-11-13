|
|
Age 88, passed on November 2, 2019 at Bel Air Health and Rehab.
She was the loving wife of Charles N. Moser who preceded her in death.
Survived by her sister, Gretta Clarke; Brother, Joseph Ruppel.
Children: Robert and Sharon Moser, Cindy and Chipper Ashe, Sue and Rick Rutkowski, David and Diane Moser, Jim and Lynn Moser.
11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a Brother, Edward Ruppel; Son, Charles J. Moser; and grandson James Cook Jr.
Memorial Service will be at St Ignatius Church, Hickory, on November 16, 2019 at 11:00am
Donations in lieu of flowers to St Ignatius-Christ Life
533 E. Jarrettsville Rd, Forest Hill, MD 21050
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019