Rosemary A. Donaghy

Rosemary A. Donaghy Notice
Rosemary A. Donaghy, age 86, of Belcamp, Maryland passed away on April 20, 2020 at her home. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Louis and Jennie (Rago) Greco and wife of the late John F. Donaghy III. She retired from Verizon where she worked as a secretary and worked with an outreach program at St. Francis de Sales Church. She volunteered at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and when her children were in school, she helped and volunteered with activities in the library at St. Margaret Catholic Church and School for many years. She also taught CCD from her home. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Rosemary is survived by her son, John M. Donaghy (Duka); daughter, Kathleen J. Humbert (Fred); 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother, Thomas G. Greco; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank D. Greco and sister, Eugenia A. Campbell.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1450 Abingdon Road, Abingdon, MD, 21009.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2020
