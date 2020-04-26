Home

Rosemary A. Donaghy

Rosemary A. Donaghy
Rosemary A. Donaghy, 86, of Belcamp, passed away on April 20, 2020. Rosemary was the loving spouse of the late John F. Donaghy III; mother of son, John M. Donaghy (Duka) and daughter, Kathleen J. Humbert (Fred); 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother, Thomas G. Greco; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1450 Abingdon Road, Abingdon, MD, 21009. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
