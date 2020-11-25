On November 23, 2020 Rosemary Muth Beinke; beloved wife of Philip Henry Beinke, Jr.; devoted mother to Lisa Marie Bennett and her husband Michael Bennett, Sr. and Rosalie Marie Beinke; loving grandmother to Michael Patrick, Bryan and Meghan. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Robert and Thomas and parents Leo and Rose Muth.
Visitation Sunday 3-7 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10 am at The Church of Annunciation (5212 McCormick Ave. 21206) Interment Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 25, 2020.