Rosemary Beinke
On November 23, 2020 Rosemary Muth Beinke; beloved wife of Philip Henry Beinke, Jr.; devoted mother to Lisa Marie Bennett and her husband Michael Bennett, Sr. and Rosalie Marie Beinke; loving grandmother to Michael Patrick, Bryan and Meghan. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Robert and Thomas and parents Leo and Rose Muth.

Visitation Sunday 3-7 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10 am at The Church of Annunciation (5212 McCormick Ave. 21206) Interment Private.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
The Church of Annunciation
Funeral services provided by
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
