On October 7, 2020, Rosemary Catherine (nee Carmichael); beloved wife of Ernest Smart; devoted mother of Nicola Smart Patterson and her husband Noel, and V. Easter Smart Raphael and her husband Darren; dear grandmother of Gabriel, Bronwyn, Breanna, Samuel, and Andrew.



Services are to be scheduled. Due notice will be given of date, time, and location. Arrangements by the family-owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.



