On Friday, April 5, 2019, Rosemary Catherine Easley (nee Martin) of Catonsville passed away peacefully at the age of 93 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ray, brothers Richard and Robert Martin and sisters in law Mary Jane and Mary Lou. Rosemary will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Kathleen Stewart and husband Gary; son Marty Easley and partner Karen; daughter Rose-Marie Adams and husband Terry; daughter Celeste Easley, daughter Renee Trapani, as well as her beloved grandchildren Caitlin Rose Stewart, Justin Trapani, Kiara Burgemeister, Adam Stewart, Eric Burgemeister and Benjamin Stewart. She will also be forever missed by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Rosemary was loved dearly and she touched so many lives! The family invites friends and community to laugh, cry and celebrate her life at her Memorial Gathering (10:30am) and Funeral Mass on June 21, 2019, 11:00am, Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Charlestown Retirement Community, 711 Maiden Choice Catonsville, MD 21228. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rosemary's name to Mosaic Community Services, 1925 Greenspring Drive, Timonium MD 21093. https://www.crowdrise.com/donate/charity/mosaiccommunityservices. Please visit, www.sterlingashtonschwabwitzke.com to view full obituary. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary