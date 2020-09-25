1/1
Sister ROSEMARY DONOHUE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSEMARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SISTER ROSEMARY DONOHUE, SNDdeN. Sister Rosemary Donohue, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, died peacefully on September 21, 2020, at the age of 78 in the 60th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her sister Peggy Donohue Zecca, and beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Development Office, P.O. Box 157, Stevenson MD 21153.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved