SISTER ROSEMARY DONOHUE, SNDdeN. Sister Rosemary Donohue, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, died peacefully on September 21, 2020, at the age of 78 in the 60th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her sister Peggy Donohue Zecca, and beloved nieces and nephews.



Funeral Mass and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Development Office, P.O. Box 157, Stevenson MD 21153.



