Rosemary Donovan
1924 - 2020
Rosemary Louise Donovan, 96, of Harrisburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the home her daughter, Deborah, in Parsonsburg, MD. Born on February 12, 1924, she was the oldest of eight children to the late Harold Carney and Josephine Carney.

She married William F. Donovan, Jr. in 1952 and moved to New Jersey where all her children were born. They then moved to Aberdeen, MD, where Bill worked for Aberdeen Proving Grounds and the Ballistic Research Lab. Rosemary worked at Harford Memorial Hospital for many years. She enjoyed hobbies of traveling, especially to Ireland, and crafting. Her additional activities included belonging to several organizations including the Golden Age Club and Homemaker Club.

Rosemary is survived by four children, Deborah Donovan Fries (Gary) of Parsonsburg, Doreen Donovan Wilson of Harrisburg, PA, Dolores Donovan McKee (Anthony) of Wilson, NC, Dennis Michael Donovan (Leni) of Oologah, OK; twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Rosemary was also preceded in death by husband, William Francis Donovan, Jr in 2006.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date at the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills, MD.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
OCT
4
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
