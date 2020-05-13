John, sympathy to you and your family. May Rosemary R.I.P.
Tom Creasia
Rosemary (Siegel) Fitzpatrick, 75, passed away at her home in Catonsville on April 29, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband John Fitzpatrick, her sons John and wife, Julie, and James and wife, Michelle; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Vivian and James, and her sister Grace DeGregorio of Cincinnati, Ohio. Rosemary was born in Milford, MA, a daughter of the late Elmer and Grace (Celozzi) Siegel.
She loved to read, was an excellent cook and was an accomplished needle worker; her works decorate the homes of her many friends and hang on the walls of Colonial Williamsburg. She was a caring and generous lady who will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
A private viewing was limited to immediate family; a memorial service may be scheduled later. Any memorial contributions should be made to the charity of your choice.
She loved to read, was an excellent cook and was an accomplished needle worker; her works decorate the homes of her many friends and hang on the walls of Colonial Williamsburg. She was a caring and generous lady who will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
A private viewing was limited to immediate family; a memorial service may be scheduled later. Any memorial contributions should be made to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 13, 2020.