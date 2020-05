Rosemary (Siegel) Fitzpatrick, 75, passed away at her home in Catonsville on April 29, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband John Fitzpatrick, her sons John and wife, Julie, and James and wife, Michelle; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Vivian and James, and her sister Grace DeGregorio of Cincinnati, Ohio. Rosemary was born in Milford, MA, a daughter of the late Elmer and Grace (Celozzi) Siegel.She loved to read, was an excellent cook and was an accomplished needle worker; her works decorate the homes of her many friends and hang on the walls of Colonial Williamsburg. She was a caring and generous lady who will be greatly missed by her friends and family.A private viewing was limited to immediate family; a memorial service may be scheduled later. Any memorial contributions should be made to the charity of your choice