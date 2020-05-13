Rosemary Fitzpatrick
Rosemary (Siegel) Fitzpatrick, 75, passed away at her home in Catonsville on April 29, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband John Fitzpatrick, her sons John and wife, Julie, and James and wife, Michelle; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Vivian and James, and her sister Grace DeGregorio of Cincinnati, Ohio. Rosemary was born in Milford, MA, a daughter of the late Elmer and Grace (Celozzi) Siegel.

She loved to read, was an excellent cook and was an accomplished needle worker; her works decorate the homes of her many friends and hang on the walls of Colonial Williamsburg. She was a caring and generous lady who will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

A private viewing was limited to immediate family; a memorial service may be scheduled later. Any memorial contributions should be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
John, sympathy to you and your family. May Rosemary R.I.P.

Tom Creasia
