On November 9, 2020, Rosemary Jenkins Lareau beloved wife of the late Ernest A. Lareau; dear mother of Ian McKechnie, Nikki Austin (Hugh), Steven McKechnie (Janet) and Timothy McKechnie (Cheri); dear step-mother of William, David (Mary) and Mark Lareau and the late Laura Redman; dear grandmother of Taylor, Wilson, Jason, Allyson, Matthew, Mason and the late Carter McKechnie; dear great-grandmother of Louise and Randall McKechnie; dear step-grandmother of Ryan Gaskins.
Service and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com