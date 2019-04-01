Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Rosemary Lee
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
More Obituaries for Rosemary Lee
Rosemary L. Lee


Rosemary L. Lee Notice
Lee, Rosemary L.On March 30, 2019 ROSEMARY L. "Honey" LEE (nee Svoboda); beloved wife of Dr. Jung-In Lee; loving mother of Bong-Kyu Lee, Hee-Kyu Tocci, Kathleen Lee, and Amanda Bolinsky; dear sister of Carol Beegle and Rick Svoboda; cherished grandmother of Harper, Oscar, Olivia, Emmett and Wynn. Also survived by her rescue Akita, Luke.The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, 6-8pm and Wednesday, 2-4 & 6-8pm. A Celebration of Rosemary's life will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, April 4 at 11am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosemary's name to Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue of Baltimore, please visit www.aaha.org and/or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, please visit www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org and/or the Catholic High School of Baltimore, please visit www.thecatholichighschool.org. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2019
