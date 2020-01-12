|
|
On January 9, 2020 Rosemary Mills Beever of Maple Spring Farm beloved wife of John Richard Beever. She is survived by those whom she loved and those who loved her.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. James Episcopal Church 3100 Monkton Rd. Monkton, MD 21111. Interment private. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to the Endowment Fund of St. James Episcopal Church. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020