Rosemary Restivo Merritt passed away on February 16, 2020; loving wife of the late Donald C. Merritt, Sr.; beloved mother of Lynne "Ginger" Merritt Ross and her husband Thomas, and the late Donald "Don" C. Merritt, Jr.
A memorial service will be celebrated in the Oak Crest Chapel, 8800 Walther Blvd., Parkville, MD 21234, on Saturday, March 28 at 11 AM. Interment Private. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mrs. Merritt's name to a SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Development Office, Baltimore, MD 21211.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020