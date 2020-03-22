Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Crest Chapel
8800 Walther Blvd.
Parkville, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary MERRITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Restivo MERRITT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Restivo MERRITT Notice
Rosemary Restivo Merritt passed away on February 16, 2020; loving wife of the late Donald C. Merritt, Sr.; beloved mother of Lynne "Ginger" Merritt Ross and her husband Thomas, and the late Donald "Don" C. Merritt, Jr.

A memorial service will be celebrated in the Oak Crest Chapel, 8800 Walther Blvd., Parkville, MD 21234, on Saturday, March 28 at 11 AM. Interment Private. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mrs. Merritt's name to a SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Development Office, Baltimore, MD 21211.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -