|
|
Rosemary A. Roberts (Podrasky), of Westminster, Maryland died surrounded by her family on December 28, 2019. She was 90 years old.
Mrs. Roberts was born and raised in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Albert and Josephine Podrasky and was one of five children. While working in Johnstown, she met and married John G. Roberts, Sr. in 1952, who preceded her in death in 2008. She worked as a customer service representative for A&P Supermarkets and the Bell Telephone Company in Pennsylvania and New York. Mrs. Roberts is survived by her four children: Kathleen A. Godbey of Valparaiso, Indiana, John G. Roberts, Jr. of Chevy Chase, Maryland, Margaret R. Roberts of Timonium, Maryland and Barbara R. Burke of Hampstead, Maryland. She had six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Over the years, the Roberts family transferred to locations where the Bethlehem Steel Corporation had facilities in New York, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, and later to Ohio and South Carolina for other business opportunities and retirement. Mrs. Roberts quickly immersed herself in the activities of her children's schools and local religious and charitable organizations. She enjoyed serving as a hospital and library volunteer in several states and volunteering with the Service League of Michigan City, Indiana, the American Cancer Society, and the American Heart Association. While living in South Carolina, Mrs. Roberts served as a docent with the Columbia Museum of Art. She traveled extensively and frequently accompanied her husband, a steel industry executive, on travels throughout the world. She enjoyed reading, art, music, working the morning crossword puzzle in pen, and participating in golf and bowling leagues. Mrs. Roberts and her husband returned to Maryland in 2001 to enjoy retirement and to be closer to their family.
Services and interment are private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 1, 2020