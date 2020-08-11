1/
Rosemary Sappington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 9, 2020, Rosemary Sappington (nee Carter); beloved wife of the late John T. Sappington, Sr. Devoted mother of Patricia Esteppe and her husband Ronald, John T. Sappington, Jr. and his wife Loretta and Rosemary E. Maddox and her fiancé Timothy. Cherished grandmother of Chad Harry, Shannon Sappington, William Sappington, Samone Maddox, Kurt Maddox, Kaitlyn Esteppe and Timothy Brofka, Jr. Loving great grandmother of Zoey Sappington, Ethan Sappington, and Brycen Maddox. Dear sister of Margaret Schmitt and Thomas J. Carter. Rosemary is also survived by other relatives and friends.

Family and friends may visit at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Thursday from 2-4PM and 6-8PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church on Friday at 11AM. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. Face masks and appropriate social distancing are required at the funeral home and cemetery. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved