On August 9, 2020, Rosemary Sappington (nee Carter); beloved wife of the late John T. Sappington, Sr. Devoted mother of Patricia Esteppe and her husband Ronald, John T. Sappington, Jr. and his wife Loretta and Rosemary E. Maddox and her fiancé Timothy. Cherished grandmother of Chad Harry, Shannon Sappington, William Sappington, Samone Maddox, Kurt Maddox, Kaitlyn Esteppe and Timothy Brofka, Jr. Loving great grandmother of Zoey Sappington, Ethan Sappington, and Brycen Maddox. Dear sister of Margaret Schmitt and Thomas J. Carter. Rosemary is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Family and friends may visit at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Thursday from 2-4PM and 6-8PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church on Friday at 11AM. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. Face masks and appropriate social distancing are required at the funeral home and cemetery. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com