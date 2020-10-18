Rosemary Soper

Rosemary Seechuk Soper of Monkton, Maryland, passed away at her home on October 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Ronald Soper; loving mother of Christopher Soper and his wife Tracy and Kevin Soper and his wife Anjanette; cherished daughter of the late William and Ida Seechuk; dear sister of the late William and Thomas Seechuk.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church in Cockeysville, MD on Friday, October 23rd at 10:00am. Inurnment private. No flowers or contributions made please. Additional information may be found at macnabbfuneral.com