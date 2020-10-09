1/
Rosetta Copeland
Rosetta Copeland passed away at Fairfield County House hospice Sept. 25. She was 102 years old.

She was born and raised in Baltimore, where she was a long-time resident and a member of St. James Episcopal Church. She was a frequent visitor to Stamford CT where she later became a resident. She lived at Wormser Congregate Housing on Vine Road for the past ten years. Rosetta Copeland was the daughter of James and Frances Copeland of Baltimore and the sister of Dorothy Grandy of Stamford. She is survived by her nieces, Frances Grandy Taylor and Gail Grandy, and a grand-nephew, Eric Taylor.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
