Our beloved Rosie the Riveter, Rosetta Garrett, 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 21st. Born on November 18th 1921, in Robeson County, NC, daughter of the late Dannie and Cassie Chavis. Rosetta (Dot) left the family farm in 1939 with her friend Aileen to help build airplanes for the war. She married in 1945 and settled in Morrell Park, Baltimore. Rosetta walked every day to her job at Austin's Cracker Factory and later worked at JC Penny. She outlived two husbands, Earl Clopein, 46 and Robert Garrett, 58 and just took life "day by day." She resided in her home independently, watched over lovingly by neighbors, until November 2019.
She is survived by her only daughter Pamela and husband Bernard deMontaigne, grandchildren Dawn Martinec and Matthew and four great-grandchildren. Born third of nine, her surviving siblings are Magdalene Lowry, Verona Jackson, Melba Harris, Hudell Chavis and relatives Barbara Strickland, Judy Gorman, Patricia Michael Chavis. A memorial service will be held later. Donations can be made to the Baltimore American Indian Center.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020