Rosie Mae Brown "83" of
Reisterstown, Maryland passed away on January 18, 2020 at the University of Maryland St. Joseph's Medical Center. Rosie was born on May 29, 1936 in Lancaster, South Carolina to the late James Frasier and Ada (nee Funderburk) Frasier. She was the wife of the late Rufus Brown.
Rosie was a homemaker. She loved to go to the casinos in
Atlantic City and gardening.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her children, Antonio,
Tremont, Salvertore, Zeno and Martha Brown, her grandchildren, Dominique Hall, Ethan and Colin Carr and Elana Maria Brown. Great Grandmother of Mason Smith and sister to Catherine Lorick and June Frazier. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter Yolanda Carr.
Friends may call at Eline Funeral Home,11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Monday, January 27 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, at 10:00am. Interment Lake View Memorial Park. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020