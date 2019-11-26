Baltimore Sun Notices
Roslyn Ann (Roberts) Boles of Baltimore passed away Nov 21. Wife of Marcellus Boles, mother to Marc and Brian Boles, loving grandmother, and sister to Robyn Roberts. Visitation is at Vaughn Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Rd, Randallstown, MD Fri, Nov 29, 2019, 4:30-8:00 pm. Wake is Sat, Nov 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm and celebration of life at 2:30 pm at Vaughn Greene. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
