Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Roslyn "Roz" Millman

Roslyn "Roz" Millman Notice
On Monday July 1, 2019, Roslyn (Roz, Rozzie), mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away at the age of 81. Roz will be forever remembered for her devotion to family and friends, her outgoing personality, her quick wit and great sense of humor. She never met a stranger. She is survived by her beloved daughter Aileen Beth Greene (Matt); her two sons Gary Gottlieb (Gwen) and Mark Gottlieb (Ellen), her brother Arnold Spivak (Kathy), her cherished grandchildren Alexander, Lauren and Megan, her nephew Nick Spivak (Katie). Roz will be fondly remembered by her numerous cousins, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Theodore Millman and her daughter-in-law Deborah Gottlieb.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, July 9, at 11 am. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Weekend Backpacks For Homeless Kids, P.O. Box 21486, Baltimore, MD 21282 or at www.weekendbackbacks.org. The family will be receiving at the home of Fred and Sandie Nagel at 7 Slade Avenue, Apt. 503, Pikesville, MD 21208, on Tuesday following the burial until 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
