Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD
Roslyn P. Goldner

Roslyn P. Goldner
Roslyn P. Goldner (nee Peregoff) passed away on October 2, 2019, at the age of 86. She is survived by her loving children Gail (Michael) Green, Carol (Steven) Fasman, and Andrew (Cynthia) Goldner, and by her grandchildren Scott (Lindsay) Green, Laura Green (Adam) Kendal, Nifer (Aaron) Goldman, Matthew Fasman, Rachel Goldner, and Noah Goldner. Ms. Goldner was predeceased by her brother Robert Peregoff and her parents Myer and Dorace Peregoff.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, October 4, at 9:30 am. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 or of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 3526 Barton Oaks Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 3, 2019
