Rovern Ely Goins, age 94, died on February 24, 2019 at the Kroontje Health Center in Blacksburg, VA. She was born on July 18, 1924, in Pennington Gap, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Birdie and Joe N. Ely, her sister, Thelma Ely Stewart, her brother JN Ely Jr. all of Pennington Gap, VA, her husband Denver L. Goins of Ellicott City, MD and her son Dixie Ely Goins and Daughter-in-Law Carole Goodwin Goins of Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her daughter Judy L. Goins and son-in-law Mark S. Cox of Riner, VA, her grandchildren, James Lee Goins, Miami, FL, Nancy Goins Geter, Gonzales, LA., Kathryn S. Goins, Gainesville, GA, three great-grandsons, Vincent Geter, Remy Goins and Wyatt Goins. She is also survived by many well-loved nieces, nephews and special family members.She was a 1941 graduate of Pennington High School and a graduate of Hiwasse College, Madisonville TN and Towson University, Towson, MD. She was a retired elementary school teacher who began her career in the Lee County Virginia Public School System and spent the last 20+ years of her career in the Howard County Maryland Public School System. She was a dedicated and kind teacher who enjoyed and remembered her students even years later.She was a charter member of Bethel Baptist Church, Ellicott City, MD and was a Sunday school teacher there for years. She had a life-long love of gardening and flowers, which she enthusiastically shared with family and friends. She was happiest around friends and family. She loved heading to the beach with her daughter, son-in-law and all their friends and also looked forward to returning regularly to her hometown Pennington Gap, VA to visit the family and friends she loved so much. Special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice, the Kroontje Center staff of the Willows at Warm Hearth Retirement Village and the staff of The Crossings at Blacksburg.Funeral Arrangements will be handled by Horne Funeral Home, Christiansburg, VA with a visitation scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 4 to 6PM. A memorial service in her hometown of Ellicott City, Maryland will be held April 26, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 4261 Montgomery Rd., Ellicott City, Maryland with visitation from 1-2pm, service at 2pm and interment will be at Good Shepherd Cemetery, 2805 Rogers Avenue, Ellicott City, Maryland following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Rovern Goins may be made to Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center, 480 Cinnabar Rd., Christiansburg, VA 24073. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2019