On March 5, 2020, Rowland Edwin King, of Towson, Md. (occasionally known as "Ro"), passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 85. Beloved husband of 62 years to Eleanor Marie King (nee Cronin). Father of Kelly P. King (Cynthia) of Cincinnati, Ohio, James R. King (Wendy), of Cockeysville, Md., Mary Jeanne Frank (Bill) of Timonium, Md., Mary Kathryn Bell (Brendan) of Minneapolis, MN., and John F. King (Kathleen) of Glen Arm, Md. Beloved grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Son of the late Robert R. and Viola A. (Weinberger) King. Brother to the late Patricia (King) Dashiell and to Marie Rollman, of Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home on March 13th from 4 to 7:30 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 200 Ware Ave. on March 14th at 10 am. Interment will be private thereafter. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the St. Elizabeth's School, 801 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, Maryland 21218-1998. 410-889-5054. www.stelizabeth-school.org and/ or at .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020