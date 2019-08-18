|
|
Rowland Savage was the kind of person who would shine a warm light on everyone's best self- always ready with unabashed praise, an empathetic ear, and a playful story to share. He was a lovable, intelligent, caring man with a witty sense of humor. Throughout his life and career, he faced each challenge with incredible strength and optimism. While away at school, he opted to take the only available single dorm room that had a broken radiator and no heat in order to have the quiet attention needed to focus on his studies. In his career, he chose to teach the hard content- bereavement, suicide prevention, and coping with traumatic loss. In his later years, following multiple battles with cancer, he continued to travel extensively, volunteer in his community, and engage in a robust social life with dear friends and family.
Rowland grew up in Baltimore, Maryland with his sister, Patricia; mother, Dorothea; and father, Milton. He entered the seminary as a young man and later switched to different academic pursuits. After attending St. Charles, he received his B. A. from Mount St. Mary's College in 1967; M.S. from Johns Hopkins University in 1974; and an advanced degree in C.A.S.E., Clinical Theory and Therapy from Johns Hopkins University in 1978. He began his professional career as a teacher at Towson Catholic High School. He was drawn by a need to help young people, so he pursued his licensure as a National Certified Counselor and Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor. Within the Baltimore County Public Schools system, he became Department Chair, Supervisor, and then Coordinator for the Office of Guidance and Counseling Services where he provided supervision and program leadership for over 250 school counselors serving 162 schools.
Rowland was a sought-after national public speaker and an expert on many topics including youth suicide prevention, crisis management, bereavement counseling, traumatic loss, conflict resolution, and peer helper training. He was involved in numerous teaching roles as an adjunct instructor and lecturer at Johns Hopkins University, Towson State University, Goucher College, and Loyola College. Rowland was the recipient of the Governor's Citation for Service in Support of Youth Suicide Prevention, 1996; Excellence in Teaching Award, Johns Hopkins University, 1999; Governor's Award for Outstanding Contributions to Suicide Prevention, 2001; and the Maryland School Counselor Association's Counseling Advocate, 2004. Upon his retirement in 2005 from his position as Coordinator for the Baltimore County Public Schools Office of School Counseling, Rowland received recognition from the County and Maryland State Department of Education commending him for his 38 years of dedicated support to their students.
The love story with his wife, Maureen, is one written for the movies- beginning with laughter and adventure, and ultimately ending with a poetic passing with her asleep by his side only a few days after their 50th wedding anniversary. Maureen and Rowland shared a passion for reading, museums, theatre, opera, and travel and explored 37 countries together around the world. They sought out unique, educational experiences to understand the history and fully embraced the art, culture, and cuisine in each new place. Together they lived happily in Bel Air, Maryland and brought into their love a son, Jason, and daughter, Kirsten. They would trip over each other's words to proudly share each accomplishment and accolade as their children grew up and continued to pursue their successful careers in science and art.
Rowland was deeply involved in the Catholic congregation at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Baltimore for over 50 years. He participated in their outreach programs with the city's indigent population, presented liturgical teachings, and always appreciated the lively discussions with his fellow parishioners who were equally passionate about peace and social justice. After his retirement, Rowland was a proud volunteer for Harford County Public Library, Maryland Center for the Arts, and WYPR news station. He also relished his newfound role as "Pop-Pop" and lit up with the brightest smile during every precious moment with his grandchildren, Nathan and Claire.
The ripple effect of his life's work is on-going and immeasurable in its breadth and depth. There is no doubt that his lessons from the podiums and in the classrooms have had a powerful reach and undeniable impact in school systems and communities across the country. For Rowland's friends, family, and loved ones we could also learn a couple vital lessons from his beautiful life. Approach new experiences with an intellectual curiosity. Delight in all the delicious flavors of the world. Listen for the poetic beauty in song and writing while allowing yourself to feel the full operatic arc of emotion. Hear the needs of others. Speak the words that are within your heart. Live life with joy.
Friends, family, and colleagues are invited to a memorial celebration on Friday, September 6th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 120 North Front Street in Baltimore, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools to ensure a brighter future for 112,139 students and 9,076 teachers in 173 schools. EducationFoundationBCPS.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019