Roxie Pagano
On September 18, 2020, Roxie M. Pagano, 81, of Forest Hill passed away. She was the loving wife of Ralph S. Pagano; devoted mother of Patricia Herman & her husband Thomas, Tina Cooksey & her husband Thomas, Linda Brewer & her husband Doug and the late Ralph S. Pagano, Jr.; loving grandmother of Derek Herman, Thomas Herman, Jr., Amanda Johnson & her husband James, Anthony Herman & his wife Stephanie, Jenna Kaster & her husband Shane, Jessica Cooksey, Alex Brewer and Taylor Brewer; cherished great grandmother of Trey Herman, Cooper Johnson, Carter Johnson and Daniel Herman; dear sister of William DePetro, Anthony DePetro, Timothy DePetro, Terry DePetro, Patricia Farabaugh and the late Francis DePetro.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Roxie's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 3-5 & 6-8 P.M. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday, 10:30 A.M. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Interment Harford Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
SEP
23
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
SEP
24
Liturgy
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
September 21, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Rick Pagano
September 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
