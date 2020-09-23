Roxie Pagano

On September 18, 2020, Roxie M. Pagano, 81, of Forest Hill passed away. She was the loving wife of Ralph S. Pagano; devoted mother of Patricia Herman & her husband Thomas, Tina Cooksey & her husband Thomas, Linda Brewer & her husband Doug and the late Ralph S. Pagano, Jr.; loving grandmother of Derek Herman, Thomas Herman, Jr., Amanda Johnson & her husband James, Anthony Herman & his wife Stephanie, Jenna Kaster & her husband Shane, Jessica Cooksey, Alex Brewer and Taylor Brewer; cherished great grandmother of Trey Herman, Cooper Johnson, Carter Johnson and Daniel Herman; dear sister of William DePetro, Anthony DePetro, Timothy DePetro, Terry DePetro, Patricia Farabaugh and the late Francis DePetro.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Roxie's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 3-5 & 6-8 P.M. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday, 10:30 A.M. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Interment Harford Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.