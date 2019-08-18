Home

Mountain Christian Church
1824 Mountain Rd
Joppa, MD 21085
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain Christian Church
1824 Mountain Road
Joppa, MD
Roy Ainsworth Allen III, age 66, died suddenly Saturday, August 3, 2019. Beloved son of Betty Matschulat Allen and the late Roy Ainsworth Allen, Jr. Loving brother to Wesley Allen and Linda Barnes; beloved uncle of Jason Randall, Lauren Allen, Lindsay Whitlock, Katelyn Randall and Hailey Barnes; and proud great Uncle of Bryson Whitlock and Kamryn Whitlock; also survived by many other loving family members and dear friends. Memorial service to honor his life at Mountain Christian Church, located at 1824 Mountain Road, Joppa MD, on September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. Donations to the American Kidney Fund in lieu of flowers, please.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
