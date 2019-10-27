|
|
Catonsville, MD- Roy Francis ("Bayse") Baysinger, aged 96 died at home Wednesday, October 9, 2019, following a protracted illness.
He leaves his wife of 71 years, Mary Lee (Newton) Baysinger; his daughter, Nancee Baysinger of Annapolis, MD; his son, Curtis Baysinger and daughter-in-law, Mary Baysinger of Nashville, TN; 2 grandchildren (Katherine Baysinger of Augusta, GA and Charles Baysinger of Nashville, TN); 1 great granddaughter (Audrey Baysinger); and many close friends.
Born in Hartford, Kansas on 12/6/1923 and raised in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Roy Stewart and Blanche (Welch) Baysinger, he was a 65-year resident of Catonsville, having moved there from Pittsburgh, PA in 1954.
After serving in the Navy during the Second World War, Roy finished his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from Emporia State University and Kansas State University in 1948. He was hired by Westinghouse Electric Company that year and began a career-long employment, first in Pittsburgh, and then at their Baltimore defense contracting location. After receiving a Master's degree in management from the George Washington University in 1964, he led teams for the design, production, and delivery of many weapons systems to the Defense Department.
Roy was a 55-year member of the Catonsville Exchange Club and a decades long member of the Board of the Baltimore Ronald McDonald House. Along with Mary Lee, he helped organize many of their annual Pro-Amateur Golf Tournaments. He was an avid golfer and a charter member of Rolling Road Golf Club. During retirement, he had the pleasure of shooting his age on a few occasions and had 4 holes in one. Many friends in Catonsville will also remember him as a founder of the Catonsville Cotillion which organized formal dances over many years. He downhill-skied well into later life, complaining of having to stand in line for his free lift passes, and was an avid gardener. A very good amateur painter, Roy's family members were blessed to receive several of his works as gifts.
A memorial service will be held at the Candle Light Funeral Home at 1835 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD on November 3, 2019, from 10:00am – 12noon (10:00am - 11:30am welcoming and gathering of family and friends, 11:30am - 12noon memorial service), followed by a celebration of life at Rolling Road Golf Club (from 12:30-2:30pm). An interment service of his ashes will be held at a later time in Emporia, KS. In honor of Roy, donations can be made to; SCALE at The League of People with Disabilities of Baltimore, MD, Ronald McDonald Charities of Baltimore, MD, or the Blanche and Carol Baysinger Memorial Scholarship at Emporia State University, Emporia, KS.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019