Roy Coffield Parsons of Baltimore, MD, passed away November 6 in Towson, MD. He was 91. Born May 27, 1929 in Fredericksburg, VA to Roy Cyrus Parsons and Frances Eckenrode Parsons, Roy and his twin brother James (Jim) and younger brother Henry grew up in and around Pine Grove, West Virginia.



Roy graduated from West Virginia University in 1953 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and worked for the Gulf Oil Company in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, with an intervening two year service in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. In 1956 he married the late Ellen (Oliver) Parsons of Rosslyn Farms, PA and they moved to Baltimore in 1958. They raised two children, Guy and Nancy, in the neighborhood of Lake Falls where he and Ellen spent most of their 54 years of happy marriage and where he was a community leader, beloved neighbor and mentor to many.



Roy and partner Hugh Potter formed Potter and Parsons, Inc. in 1964, a municipal water and wastewater pump sales and service company serving the Baltimore/Washington and Mid-Atlantic region, which operated successfully for many years in Hampden and is now located and continues to operate in Towson.



Roy was an active member and senior warden of St. John's Episcopal Church Mt. Washington for many years until he and Ellen became involved with the Church of the Good Shepherd in Ruxton. He was on the boards of the Church Mission of Help (Episcopal Social Ministries), the Ruxton-Riderwood-Lake Roland Area Improvement Association, and the Hampden Family Center. He was president of the Lake Falls Association and remained an active member for the 60 years he lived in the neighborhood. He has been a long time member of the Engineering Society of Baltimore and local chapters of The American Water Works Association and the Water Environment Association. He enjoyed walking, sailing, and woodworking. He was an avid reader of historical biographies, and enjoyed keeping up on the news of the day.



After Ellen's passing in 2011, Roy, in time, found a new partner in Maxine (Maxie) Hoen. The two have enjoyed travel, socializing with friends and each other's company since 2013. They moved to the Blakehurst retirement community in Towson in 2018 where they were reunited with many former Lake Falls and church friends.



Roy was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ellen, his brothers Jim and Henry and his granddaughter Megan (Hussong) Perry. He is survived by his son Douglas Guy Parsons of Colorado and daughter Nancy Jane Parsons of Florida, Maxie Hoen and many nieces, nephews and godchildren.



A memorial service date and location has not yet been determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.



