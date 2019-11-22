|
Roy E. Clark, age 81, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on November 19, 2019 at his home. Born in Chestnut Hill, MD, he was the son of the late Frank and Zilla (Thompson) Clark and husband of the late Betty (Bull) Clark. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired as a lieutenant with the Harford County Sheriff's Department in 1993 after 34 years of service. He was the first K-9 officer and one of the first certified polygraph technicians. He was a member of Harford Region AACA and a member of AF&AM Esdraelon Lodge #176 (Cardiff) where he recently received his 50-year pin. Roy was always playing with his antique cars, better known as "Roy's Toys", spending time with his family and reading "True Stories".
Roy is survived by his daughter, Janet C. (Larry) Leedy of Forest Hill; granddaughter, Lindsay (Joseph) Davis; brothers, Carroll Clark and George Clark; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Glen T. Clark.
Services were private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harford County Sheriff's Deputy Union Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 881, Bel Air, MD 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2019