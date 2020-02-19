|
|
On February 18, 2020, Roy Finley, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away at the age of 75. Roy grew up in the Pimlico neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore, on Pembridge Avenue, and attended Mergenthaler High School. Upon graduation, he attended Montgomery College and the University of Baltimore. Roy also served in the United States Navy as a Deck Seaman. Later, Roy would meet his future wife, Barbara, at a Parents Without Partners event in 1980, went on a single date and have been together ever since. They were married in the summer of 1983, enjoying 36 years together. Roy established a career with the Social Security Administration and retired in 2012, but simultaneously had his own business selling children's novelties at festivals on weekends, which he learned from his father, who owned Recreation Novelty on Park Avenue in Baltimore. Roy loved that his whole family would take turns traveling with him to various festivals and events to work with him on weekends in his novelty business. At Social Security he loved and was loved by his co-workers. His co-workers always made sure he was taken care of, bringing him meals and snacks almost daily. He would joke that all he did was watch TV all day at work, but the truth was that Roy received many awards for his outstanding work for his time at the Social Security Administration.
A man of many interests and hobbies, in his younger days he owned a boat and loved boating with friends and family. He loved hanging at the pool, playing bocce ball, spending time with loved ones, and conversations about just about anything to just about anyone, and was a member of the American Legion, The Men's Club, tennis club, and bocce club at The Cascades Community where he lived. Despite all of his interests, family was most important to Roy. He would call his children and grandchildren daily to talk about all that was going on his life and to make sure they were doing well. If anyone in his family ever needed anything, they could always count on Roy. He was true character. His personality was one of a kind. He could and would talk to anyone about anything and everything. He was a man of principle who saw things in black and white. You always knew where he stood, there was no guessing with Roy. He was the type of person you could depend on, if he said he was going to do something, you could be sure he would follow through. He never stopped making new friends. When he and Barbara retired to Boyton Beach, Florida, he met Billy Palmese and they hit it off right away. They have been best friends ever since. They would talk every day; even when Roy moved further north to Port Saint Lucie, their friendship remained as strong as ever. If Roy loved you, he would walk through a wall for you. There will never be anyone quite like Roy Finley again, he will be terribly missed. Roy would be remembered for being a man with strong values who cared deeply about his family. He was reliable, incredibly hard working, tremendously loyal and extremely organized. When his children needed help, he was always there. Whether it was help moving, organizing, financial help, or just moral support, Roy was there.
Roy is survived by his wife, Barbara (nee Levy), children, Dawn Smith, Robin Bowers, Jason (Alisa) Goldsmith, and Mandy Finley, his sister, Harriett Appel, grandchildren, Matthew (Shannon) Spadaro, Candace (Will) Turner, Zachary Alan Smith, Kristen Spadero, Brandon Bowers, Austin Bowers, and Isabella, Emma, and Gavin Goldsmith, and his great-grandchildren, Madison Spadaro, Aubrey Spadaro, London Brown, Ava Turner, Olivia Spadaro, Dakota Bowers, Andrew Turner, and Daniel Bowers.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 21, at 12:30 pm. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Treasure Coast Hospice, The Willam And Helen Thomas Counseling Center, 5000 Dunn Road, Ft. Pierce, FL 34981. In mourning at 1910 Corbridge Lane, Monkton, MD 21111.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020