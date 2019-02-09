Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Roy Reid
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Roy Reid Sr.
On February 7, 2019, Roy C. Reid, Sr. beloved husband of Dawn Reid; devoted father of Kim Kofsky, Ronnie Reid, Rick Reid, Lance LeRoy, Wendy Freeman and Roy Reid Jr.; dear brother of Jack Reid and Alverta Hammond; loving grandfather of Kalvin, Kevin, John Tyler, Julia, Megan, Logan, Koral, Skylar and Belle.Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Sunday, from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Monday, at 11:30 a.m. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. On-line condolences may be left for the family @
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2019
